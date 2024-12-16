2 More Californians Have Bird Flu: Two human cases of H5N1 avian flu have been confirmed in San Joaquin County, health officials reported Friday. The cases occurred in farmworkers with known exposure to infected animals. There are now 34 confirmed human cases in California. Read more from The Sacramento Bee. Scroll down for more bird flu news.

San Diego County Jails Agree To Better Accommodate People With Disabilities: San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez has agreed to make significant changes to San Diego jails to help people with disabilities. The agreement follows nearly 18 months of negotiations with a group of civil rights attorneys who sued to force the sheriff to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

