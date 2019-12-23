Good morning! California Healthline will not be publishing Dec. 24-Jan. 1. We’ll be back in your inbox on Jan. 2. Happy Holidays! Now here are some of your top California health stories of the day.

Sutter Health To Pay $575M To Settle Closely Watched Case Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Practices: California hospital system Sutter Health has agreed to pay $575 million to hospital employees, local governments, and the state after settling an antitrust lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Becerra filed the lawsuit in March 2018, alleging that the company charges prices that far exceed the market rate, and then uses the profits to acquire other health firms and overcompensate executives. According to Becerra, Sutter has agreed to cap out-of-network costs, increase transparency and stop all-or-nothing contract deals (requiring health insurers to contract with all of a system’s hospitals and affiliates). Sutter will also halt measures to prevent access to lower-cost plans, Becerra said. The California Department of Justice will select a monitor, approved by a judge, to ensure that Sutter is complying with the terms of the deal, according to Becerra. Sutter does not admit to wrongdoing, Becerra said.

California’s Soaring Homelessness Crisis Drives National Rate To Increase For Third Year In Row: A decline in homelessness in 29 states, as well as the District of Columbia, was offset by a spike in California of 21,000 people, or 16.4 percent, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday — evidence that homelessness in the nation’s most populous state is “at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. California leaders and advocacy groups share federal officials’ alarm over the state’s outsize role in that trend. But there’s significant disagreement over how to tackle the issue as the president singles out cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles as problems, clashing with a liberal state that often fights his policies. Read more from Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, although homelessness is Los Angeles’s defining crisis, it does not affect everyone equally. The historic displacement and fracturing of black communities in South Los Angeles have pushed black Angelenos onto the streets at more than eight times the rate of other groups. Read more about the disparities from Jugal K. Patel, Tim Arango, Anjali Singhvi and Jon Huang of The New York Times.

