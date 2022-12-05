Assisted living was meant to be a home-like setting where older adults could interact with other residents while receiving help with daily tasks such as bathing and dressing. But as the concept has become more popular, residents are now older and sicker than in the past, and a panel of experts is calling for more focus on their medical and mental health needs. (Judith Graham, 12/6 )

State To Pay For ‘Bubble Baby’ Therapy: Nearly three years after a British firm abandoned a successful therapy for the life-threatening “bubble baby” disease, children will again be treated in a clinical trial backed with millions of dollars from the state of California. Read more from Capitol Weekly .

California Among Worst In Nation For Flu Cases: The flu positivity rate in L.A. County has reached 25%, a level not seen at this time of year in the last four years. “Clearly, we’re ... off the charts,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. California has recorded at least 36 flu-related deaths since the start of October; that figure is likely an undercount. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and VC Star .

Coronavirus

Los Angeles Times: Senior Citizens Are Hit Hard As COVID Surges Across State

There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer Omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of hospital care has been particularly dramatic. (Lin II, 12/5)

The Mercury News: Bay Area COVID Cases Surging After Thanksgiving Holiday

COVID-19 cases are surging in the Bay Area and California since Thanksgiving, as holiday gatherings appear to have fueled the virus’ spread among a pandemic-weary public no longer masking or lining up for the latest vaccine booster. Cases in the nine-county Bay Area have jumped from an average of 8 daily cases per 100,000 residents in late October to over 13 at the end of November, an 80% increase. Every Bay Area county is in at least the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s second-highest substantial transmission level, and Santa Clara and Solano counties already are at the high level. Santa Clara and Marin counties have risen from the CDC’s low to medium community level, reflecting the virus’ impact on local hospitals. (Woolfolk, 12/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: Bay Area Wastewater Samples Show Big Surge Is Under Way

Surveys of coronavirus levels in Bay Area wastewater suggest another COVID-19 surge is not only under way but may top last summer’s omicron BA.5 wave in the number of people infected. (Vaziri and Kawahara, 12/2)

Los Angeles Times: As COVID-19 Spikes In California, Booster Shots Could Make All The Difference

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising in Los Angeles County, officials are voicing new confidence in the effectiveness of the updated COVID-19 booster shot. New data has found that the updated COVID-19 vaccines offer “significant additional protection” against symptomatic infection in people who were previously vaccinated or boosted with the older formula. (Lin II and Money, 12/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Virus Can Live On Certain Groceries “For Several Days,” Report Finds

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can live on some groceries for days, according to new laboratory tests by the U.K.’s Food Standards Agency. The research, conducted at the University of Southampton, was commissioned by the FSA as a follow-up to a 2020 study measuring the risk of surface transmission. (Vaziri and Kawahara, 12/2)

CIDRAP: 42% Of US Adults Likely Have Had COVID, But Almost Half Of Them Say They Didn't

Serologic testing of US adults finds that nearly 42% have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies indicating previous infection, but about 44% of them said they never had COVID-19, according to a study published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Van Beusekom, 12/2)

CIDRAP: 11% Of COVID-19 Survivors Have Residual Lung Damage, Study Finds

A new study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine reveals about an 11% incidence of residual lung damage—known as interstitial lung disease—after COVID-19 hospitalization. Interstitial lung disease is a broad category of lung damage and disease defined by fibrotic scarring. The damage is often irreversible. (12/2)

Reuters: Drop In COVID Alertness Could Create Deadly New Variant, WHO Says

Lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create the perfect conditions for a deadly new variant to emerge, as parts of China witness a rise in infections, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday. The comments by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mark a change in tone just months after he said that the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic. (Satija, 12/2)