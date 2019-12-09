Good morning! Despite the fact that California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, a quarter of the state’s residents still live in a household with a gun, a new survey finds. More on that below, but first here are your top California health stories for the day.

University Of California Has Rules To Prevent Excessive Moonlighting, But Medical Researchers Aren’t Reporting Their Extra Income: A ProPublica investigation reviewed filings by almost 90 health faculty who had among the highest outside incomes at four University of California medical schools, including the two UC Irvine neurologists. ProPublica compared those UC-required “outside professional activity” disclosure forms with a federal database, which collects information from pharmaceutical and medical device companies on their payments to doctors. It was found that about two-thirds of the professors did not report all of the money as required. Read more from Annie Waldman of ProPublica.

PG&E Prioritized Rates And The Wildfires Exposed The Vulnerabilities That Created: In 2015, the California regulator overseeing PG&E Corp. opened an inquiry into whether the state’s largest utility put enough priority on safety. Since then, a federal jury has found PG&E guilty of violating safety regulations for natural-gas pipelines and a federal judge later placed it on criminal probation. Its electrical equipment has sparked more than a fire a day on average since 2014—more than 400 last year—including wildfires that killed more than 100 people. It filed for bankruptcy protection this year, citing $30 billion in fire-related liabilities, and started blacking out millions of customers to try to avoid sparking blazes during strong winds. On Friday, it agreed to pay $13.5 billion to wildfire victims in a settlement deal. The regulator, meanwhile, is still investigating. Read more from Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold of The Wall Street Journal.

Patients Getting Entangled In Debt After Dentists Have Them Sign-Up For Credit Cards To Cover Treatments: An investigation by The Fresno Bee has found that some dentists appear to be inflating bills and pressuring patients to put their services on a credit card. These credit contracts, which can be easily arranged in the dentist’s office, often have deferred interest provisions, which means that if the patient does not pay in full within a certain time period, interest on the initial loan is charged, with rates ranging from 13 percent to 29 percent. The Bee also found that some dentists charged for care in full before services were performed, leaving patients like Williams paying their bill without ever having their treatment completed. Read more from Manuela Tobias of the Fresno Bee.

