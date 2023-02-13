Seniors Are Fastest-Growing Homeless Population In California, Data Show: From 2017 to 2021, California’s overall senior population grew by 7%, but the number of people 55 and over who sought homelessness services increased 84% — more than any other age group — according to the state’s Homeless Data Integration System. Read more from CalMatters and Capitol Weekly .

Rising Costs Blamed For Kaiser Permanente's $4.47 Billion Net Loss: Kaiser Permanente, an Oakland-based integrated nonprofit, on Friday reported a $4.47 billion net loss in 2022, compared with an $8.08 billion gain in 2021. Expenses rose 4.5% to $96.68 billion, driven by increased care volume due to previously deferred procedures, higher costs of goods, and increased spending on labor. Read more from Modern Healthcare and Becker’s Hospital Review .

Covid

CapRadio: California’s COVID-19 State Of Emergency To End Feb. 28

California’s COVID State of Emergency will end on February 28. The emergency order was issued on March 5, 2020 and allowed for an influx of almost 600 provisions that enabled more medical providers to give COVID-19 related care and freed up funding for spending on protective equipment and treatment space. (Wolffe, 2/10)

CIDRAP: Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant Expands US Dominance

In updated variant projections today, the CDC said the more transmissible XBB.15 subvariant makes up an estimated 74.7% of cases, up from 66.4% last week. The only area where the subvariant isn't dominant is in the far northwestern region, which includes Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. (Schnirring, 2/10)

CIDRAP: COVID Deaths 5-Fold Lower After Bivalent Vs Monovalent Booster

Recipients of the bivalent (two-strain) COVID-19 vaccine booster were 14 times less likely to die of Omicron BA.4/BA.5 infections than their unvaccinated peers and 5 times less likely to die than recipients of the monovalent (single-strain) booster, particularly among older people, finds a study today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Van Beusekom, 2/10)

The New York Times: For Older Americans, The Pandemic Is Not Over

For older Americans, the pandemic still poses significant dangers. About three-quarters of Covid deaths have occurred in people over 65, with the greatest losses concentrated among those over 75.In January, the number of Covid-related deaths fell after a holiday spike but nevertheless numbered about 2,100 among those ages 65 to 74, more than 3,500 among 75- to 84-year-olds and nearly 5,000 among those over 85. Those three groups accounted for about 90 percent of the nation’s Covid deaths last month. (Span, 2/11)

NPR: Since COVID, Concern Grows Over Race-Based Skin Bias In Pulse Oximeters

"There's no doubt in my mind that this has led to people not getting care, not getting timely care, or even being sent home or staying home to die from COVID-19," says Noha Aboelata, a family practice physician at the Roots Community Health Center. Aboelata is a co-author on one of several studies that have shown inaccuracies in the device have led to patients of color not getting timely care. (Oza, Kwong, Lu and Spitzer, 2/10)