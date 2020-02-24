California Defends Authority To Require Insurers To Cover Abortion As Protecting Women's Rights: California disputed a Trump administration assertion that the state is violating U.S. law by requiring insurers to cover abortion, after federal officials threatened to withhold funding if it doesn’t change its policy. California Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services that the state’s abortion-coverage requirement wasn’t in violation of federal law. It also noted that California provided a religious exemption in 2015 to the mandate. “California has the sovereign right to protect women’s reproductive rights. Political grandstanding should never interfere with that,” Mr. Becerra said in a statement before the letter was sent. “The Trump Administration’s threats not only put women’s health on the line, but illegally threaten crucial public health funding that Californians rely on.” Read more from Stephanie Armour of The Wall Street Journal and Noam N. Levey of the Los Angeles Times.

Costa Mesa Successfully Sues To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base To Orange County: A federal judge has granted a request to block temporarily the transfer of several dozen people who probably are infected with the new coronavirus from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, where they have been under quarantine, to a closed facility in Orange County. In its request to the court, Costa Mesa said it was never notified of the “11th-hour plan ... to introduce people with a deadly and highly communicable disease” to Fairview. The judge’s ruling upends the plan for what to do with the patients. Meanwhile, Ventura County’s Point Mugu "may receive American travelers coming through Los Angeles International Airport who, in an abundance of caution, would be quarantined to be monitored" for symptoms of the virus "based solely on their travel history," the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in the statement. Read more from Steve Rubenstein of the San Francisco Chronicle, Lisa M. Krieger of the Bay Area News Group, Benjamin Oreskes of the Los Angleles Times, and Gretchen Wenner of the Ventura County Star.

In related news from The New York Times: Don’t Send Them Here: Local Officials Resist Plans To House Coronavirus Patients

