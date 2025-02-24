Hundreds In California Have Died From Flu: More than 900 Californians — including 15 children — have succumbed to the flu this season in what has turned out to be one of the worst surges of the respiratory illness in years, according to a report released Friday by the California Department of Public Health. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Ventura County Medical Facility To Shutter Pediatric Unit: Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks will close its 12-bed pediatric unit on July 1 because of low patient volumes, officials said last week. Read more from VC Star.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.