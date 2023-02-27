Becerra Visits Embattled Nursing Home: Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made his first visit to San Francisco’s Laguna Honda nursing home on Friday, nearly a year after the agency decertified the nation’s largest public nursing home. Becerra said he spoke with patients and that “most said, ‘Help keep Laguna Honda open!’” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Residents Balk Over Slow Progress In Lead Cleanup: The head of the state agency overseeing toxic substances said it must radically improve communication with residents living near the former Exide battery recycling plant in Vernon, where it is pursuing the largest environmental cleanup in California history. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

