LA Does About-Face On Vax Exemptions For City Workers: In a twist, the city ordered the approval of all religious and medical exemptions to the vaccine mandate that were filed by city employees as of Jan. 31. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

In California, Cases Of Hospital-Acquired Sepsis Surged During Pandemic: The number of hospital-acquired cases of severe sepsis rose more than 46% between 2019 and 2021, state data show. Experts say the pandemic may have pulled attention away from other kinds of infection control. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Voice of San Diego: VOSD Podcast: Covid's Deadly Political Divide Throughout the pandemic, the political divide has been volatile, violent and — as found in Voice of San Diego’s new investigative series — deadly. This week, Voice reporters finished an unprecedented review of death certificates from the second year of the pandemic, after the vaccine was released and we knew a lot more about how to protect ourselves from Covid-19. They determined the demographics of who died changed dramatically. (John, 2/3)

EdSource: California Ends Plans For Kids’ COVID Vaccine Mandate California state leaders seem to be quietly closing the door on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. California Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday that children in California won't have to get the vaccine to go to school. (Lambert, 2/5)

AP: Half Moon Bay Farmworkers Processing Shooting As Jobs Resume Barely a week after their colleagues were fatally shot, workers were back picking mushrooms at a farm in northern California. They say they have practical and emotional reasons for such a quick return -- they need to earn a living and find strength being with people who have experienced the same trauma. “We all feel like we need each other; we feel like the people at the farm are the ones who really understand you right now,” said one worker at the farm in Half Moon Bay who asked that her name not be used. (Rodriguez, 2/3)

The Mercury News: Who Was Responsible For Livable Housing At Half Moon Bay Farms? County Officials Deflect After Mass Shootings Reveal ‘Deplorable’ Conditions There’s no question the employees on two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms lived in desperate circumstances. Many of their homes were flimsy shacks propped up on wooden pallets. The roofs leaked. There was often no running water or kitchens. But while county and state officials quickly decried the living conditions exposed by the terrible mass shooting that erupted at California Terra Garden farm on January 23, they have mostly deflected when asked why the situation was allowed to persist. (Woolfolk, Kendall, Rodgers and Nickerson, (2/5)

AP: New Rules Would Limit Sugar In School Meals For First Time The proposal also would reduce sodium in school meals by 30% by the fall of 2029. They would gradually be reduced to align with federal guidelines, which recommend Americans aged 14 and older limit sodium to about 2,300 milligrams a day, with less for younger children. (Aleccia, 2/3)

Reuters: Biden Administration Seeks To Toughen School Nutrition Standards School meals for millions of children in the United States would include less sugar, more whole grains, and lower sodium under new standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the updated standards, to be rolled out over the next several years, were essential to tackling health concerns like childhood obesity. "This is a national security imperative. It’s a healthcare imperative for our children. It’s an equity issue. It’s an educational achievement issue. And it’s an economic competitiveness issue," he said in a livestreamed event announcing the standards. (Douglas, 2/3)

Voice of OC: Santa Ana To Consider Weekly Food Drives As OC Approaches A Hunger Cliff With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks. (Pho and Elattar, 2/6)

Politico: Dianne Feinstein's Extremely Awkward, Very Uncomfortable Exit From The Political Stage More problematic for Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been the persistent questions about her health. Even Democrats sympathetic to the senator have been reading headlines about her cognitive fitness to serve. The stories about it pop up with such regularity now that they no longer elicit the shock value of the early versions, when publication of such matters seemed to be violating some unwritten code of D.C. conduct. (Siders, 2/4)

CalMatters: Insulin Costs: California Reconsiders Price Caps As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill 90, by Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, would limit what diabetics pay out of pocket for their insulin — prohibiting state-regulated health insurance plans from imposing a deductible on those prescriptions and capping the copay at $35 for a 30-day supply. The current copay limit is $250. (Ibarra, 2/3)

Reproductive Health

Oaklandside: Oakland Programs Are Supporting Black Postpartum Women

Shortly after giving birth to her first child in 2021 at an Oakland hospital, Krista Hayes began hemorrhaging due to a retained placenta. She was rushed into emergency surgery and lost nearly 3.5 liters of blood. Even though she almost died, Hayes recalled, no one took the time to explain what had happened. In the days following the surgery, she said her concerns about pain were ignored. (Middleton, 2/3)

Reveal: This Nurse Wanted To Help Women Avoid Abortions. Then She Saw Infection Control Problems At A Crisis Pregnancy Center.

At 52, Susan Rames was looking for a way to give back. She worked part time at a Kentucky hospital as a postpartum nurse and, with her three children nearly grown, she had some extra time during the week. Motivated by her Christian faith, Rames decided to volunteer at ALC Pregnancy Resource Center, a crisis pregnancy center whose mission is to discourage people from seeking abortions. (Morel, 2/2)

The Washington Post: Fears Mount Around ‘Catastrophic’ Abortion Pills Case As Decision Nears

Abortion rights advocates delivered a stark warning to the Biden administration’s top health official in a private meeting last week: It’s time to take seriously “fringe” threats that could wind up blocking abortion access across the country. Driving their anxiety is a Texas lawsuit brought by conservative groups seeking to revoke the decades-old government approval of a key abortion drug, mifepristone. ... The case was filed in Amarillo, where U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, nominated by President Donald Trump and known for his conservative views on issues like same-sex marriage and abortion, could rule as early as this week. An appeal would land in the right-leaning Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, ultimately presenting the Supreme Court with another major abortion case less than a year after its conservative majority retracted the constitutional right to abortion. (Kitchener and Stein, 2/5)

Vox: Abortion Pills Post-Roe: How Doctors Are Helping Women Have Abortions

Linda Prine is a family physician and the co-founder of the Miscarriage and Abortion Hotline, which counsels women who want to use medication to self-manage their abortions. For women who need abortions in the states where the procedure is fully or partially banned, the medication, mifepristone and misoprostol, is often the best chance they have at receiving abortion care, particularly if they are unable to travel. In 2020, the last year for which full data is available, medication abortions accounted for more than half of all abortions in the United States. While the FDA recently authorized pharmacies to carry the pills, and patients to receive the medication by mail, online pharmacies in the US still won’t sell or ship to states where self-managed abortion is illegal — meaning patients are often relying on overseas providers, which can take weeks. (Cogan and Chamberlin, 2/6)