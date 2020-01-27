Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

On Same Day As March For Life, Trump Threatens California Over Requirement That Private Insurers Cover Abortion: The Trump administration threatened to withhold federal money from California if the state does not drop its requirement that private insurers cover abortions. In an announcement on the morning of the March for Life, HHS said it would give California 30 days to commit to lifting the requirement. If the state does not do so, the administration said it will take steps to cut off money from one or more federal funding streams. According to the administration, 28,000 Californians had abortion-free plans prior to the state's requirements and have now lost that option. Gov. Gavin Newsom said that by taking away the state's health care funding, Trump would be taking tens of billions of dollars from kids, seniors, the poor and the sick. "And yet you call yourself ‘pro-life’ @realDonaldTrump?" Newsom tweeted. "You sicken me.”

Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed in California, But Experts Say You Shouldn’t Be Panicking: Health officials have confirmed the first two cases of the new strain of coronavirus in Los Angeles and Orange counties, brought by travelers who came from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China. In both counties, health authorities are following up with anyone who has had close contact with the patients, but they noted that casual contact with an infected person — such as visiting the same grocery store or movie theater — carries only “minimal risk of developing infection."

The U.S. State Department said it plans to evacuate its staff and some private citizens out of the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the growing coronavirus outbreak — on a flight to San Francisco on Tuesday. While there have been no cases confirmed in the Bay Area, health officials in Alameda County were testing fewer than 10 people for the potentially deadly illness.

Experts say that all most Americans need to do is wash their hands and proceed with their usual weekend plans. “Don’t panic unless you’re paid to panic,” said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at UC Riverside who has studied many deadly outbreaks. “Public health workers should be on the lookout. The government should be ready to provide resources. … But for everyone else: Breathe.”

