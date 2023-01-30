At Least 3 Killed In Beverly Crest Shooting: At least three people were killed and four injured early Saturday in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days — the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills. Three victims were shot inside a car and another four while standing outside a home. The suspect or suspects remained at large Sunday evening. Read more from ABC News, AP, CNN, KTLA, and the Los Angeles Times.

‘A Numbing Is Happening’: Making sense of the senseless is leading to an odd calculus, mental health experts say. “A numbing is happening,” said Dr. Paul Nestadt, a professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. “If we allowed these deaths to live in our head, we wouldn’t be able to live ourselves.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

