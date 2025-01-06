Independent Pharmacy Will Open Jan. 13 In Santa Rosa: A new, independently owned pharmacy, Santa Rosa Pharmacy, is coming to the downtown area, aimed at filling the need not just for prescriptions but also for personalized community care. Previously, Tuttle’s Pharmacy served the area for nearly eight decades before selling its two locations to Rite Aid in early 2024. Read more from The Press Democrat.

UCSD To Install AI Cameras In Hospital Rooms: UC San Diego Health says it plans to install artificial intelligence-enabled camera systems in patient rooms, watching continuously for the movements that experience shows often precede harmful incidents. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

