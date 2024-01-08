New Gun Law Blocked Again: The new year was supposed to usher in a controversial new California law tightly narrowing where people can carry firearms — including those licensed to carry a concealed weapon. Instead, it’s been whiplash, as courts grapple with a host of legal challenges by gun owners and advocacy groups. On Saturday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the law. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune and CNN. Scroll down for more on the gun violence epidemic.

Cases of Covid, Flu Plow Through California: If it seems like everyone you know got covid this holiday season, you might be right. The winter covid and flu season is ramping up in California and nationwide, with doctors and other experts saying the worst of the respiratory illness season is still to come. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Daily News, and Bay Area News Group.

