California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton has been appointed chair of the Senate’s influential health committee. A licensed social worker, Eggman said she will make mental health care and homelessness front-burner issues. (Rachel Bluth, 1/10 )

Fresno Hospital Contract Lapse Sends Costs Soaring: Central California’s largest hospital system is no longer among facilities available to thousands of Fresno- and Clovis-area residents for in-network medical insurance coverage following the expiration of contracts this week with three major insurers. Read more from the Fresno Bee .

Hospitals Struggle With Seismic-Safety Retrofits: It’s been close to 30 years since California enacted the bulk of its seismic safety standards, but hospitals continue to ask for more time and flexibility. They argue that many facilities, especially smaller ones, can’t afford the retrofitting or replacement costs. Read more from CalMatters .

COVID-19

Sacramento Bee: California’s COVID-19 Numbers Fluctuating To Start 2023, As XBB Variant Poses Concern

California’s coronavirus rates are fluctuating to begin the new year, with some figures improving and others spiking or stagnant as health officials continue to brace for the aftermath of winter holiday gatherings, while also monitoring another concerning COVID-19 subvariant rapidly becoming the dominant strain nationwide. (McGough, 1/8)

The New York Times: Health Experts Warily Eye XBB.1.5, The Latest Omicron Subvariant

Three years into the pandemic, the coronavirus continues to impress virologists with its swift evolution. A young version, known as XBB.1.5, has quickly been spreading in the United States over the past few weeks. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that it made up 72 percent of new cases in the Northeast and 27.6 percent of cases across the country. (Zimmer, 1/7)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: There’s A Lot More COVID-19 In Sonoma County Than Data Shows

Don't be fooled by Sonoma County’s low COVID-19 case rates this winter — in fact, don’t even try to compare today’s pandemic stats to last year’s. (Espinoza, 1/8)

Orange County Register: Why Do Some In Orange County Die From COVID-19 But Others Don’t?

Since Jan. 20, 2020, when health officials reported the first local fatality from COVID-19 – involving a man who had just come back from Wuhan, China – the still-mysterious and evolving disease has gone on to kill more than 7,700 people in Orange County, making it the most lethal health event of the past century. But according to three years of local health data, COVID-19 has been something else as well – an unequal-opportunity killer. (Mouchard, 1/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: FDA Warns Crucial Drug May Not Work Against XBB.1.5

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to immunocompromised Americans on Friday that the agency does not anticipate the drug Evusheld will effectively neutralize XBB.1.5, the coronavirus omicron subvariant that is currently estimated to account for 28% of circulating variants in the U.S. (Vaziri, 1/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: Stanford Scientists Pinpoint Virus’ Entry And Exit Ports Inside The Nose

Stanford Medicine scientists have pinpointed the routes the coronavirus takes to enter and exit cells inside the nasal cavity. “Our upper airways are the launchpad not only for infection of our lungs but for transmission to others,” said Peter Jackson, a professor of pathology and of microbiology and immunology, who led the study co-funded by the National Institutes of Health and published Thursday in the journal Cell. (Vaziri, 1/6)