New Health Laws Go Into Effect Today: In an effort to prevent drink-spiking incidents, most bars and nightclubs now must have drug-testing kits available for sale. Also, schools that instruct third to fifth grade must provide free menstrual products in bathrooms. Read more from KUSI, The Sacramento Bee, and Los Angeles Times.

Local Leaders At Odds Over Encampment Ruling: Many leaders in the L.A. area are up in arms over the Supreme Court’s ruling in support of anti-camping laws, which they fear other municipalities will use to push homeless people into Los Angeles. But leaders in Long Beach and Orange County say it will give cities a new tool to clear encampments. Read more from the Los Angeles Daily News, Voice of OC, and Voice of San Diego. Scroll down for more news on the homelessness crisis.

