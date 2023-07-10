Excessive Heat Comes To California: In addition to warning people to stay hydrated and avoid overexposure to the heat, the National Weather Service is urging Californians to “Look before you lock!” to avoid trapping children, the elderly, or pets in a hot car. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

Concerns Raised Over Alzheimer’s Drug Trials In California: A new gold rush in Alzheimer's pharmaceutical research raises questions about whether aging seniors being recruited for trials in California understand what they are signing up for. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

