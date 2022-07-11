Bay Area Babies Getting Covid Shots More Quickly Than Expected: Vaccine uptake among babies and toddlers in the Bay Area appears to be far outpacing statewide and national rates, according to early figures provided by several local health departments. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the covid surge.

California OB-GYN Wants To Build Floating Abortion Clinic: A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in federal waters, out of reach of state laws. Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco, said the idea is only in the fundraising stage. Read more from the Palm Springs Desert Sun and AP. Abortion coverage continues below.

