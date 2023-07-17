County Mental Health Services Could Lose Out On Millions: A major proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom to overhaul the state’s behavioral and mental health system is likely to take nearly $720 million away from services provided by county governments annually, according to a new analysis from the Legislative Analyst’s Office. Read more from CalMatters.

Southern California Tap Water Has High Levels Of Forever Chemicals: Tap water in urban areas of Southern and Central California appears more likely to be contaminated by PFAS “forever chemicals” than drinking water in many other regions of the nation, although rural Californians are far less likely to suffer similar exposure, according to new research by the U.S. Geological Survey. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.