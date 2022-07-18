Spurred on by opposition to pandemic-related health mandates, a coalition of religious liberty groups, conservative think tanks, and Republican state attorneys general has filed a cascade of litigation seeking to rein in the powers of public health authorities. (Lauren Weber and Anna Maria Barry-Jester, 8/2 )

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last month that authorizes a statewide Medi-Cal contract for HMO giant Kaiser Permanente. But details still need to be worked out in a memorandum of understanding. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 8/2 )

Coronavirus

Los Angeles Times: 9 In 10 Californians Live In Areas With High COVID-19 Levels

Nearly 9 in 10 Californians now live in counties with a high COVID-19 community level, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in indoor public spaces. The new developments underscore the increasing concerns about super-infectious subvariants of Omicron that have fueled a summer coronavirus wave. (Lin II and Money, 7/17)

Bay Area News Group: California COVID Hospitalizations Have Quadrupled. Who Is Getting Really Sick?

COVID hospitalizations are rising again after more than two months of persistently high case rates in the Bay Area and California. But the doctors who treat these patients are seeing consistent indications that for most, the disease is less severe than in earlier surges of the deadly virus that has killed more than a million Americans. (Rowan, 7/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: People Are Getting COVID Again And Again... And Again. Is This The New Normal?

As the Bay Area’s latest COVID surge threatens to be the biggest yet and the coronavirus continues to spin off new, immune-evasive variants, are repeated infections a part of living with COVID? Increasingly, experts fear, the answer is yes. (Echeverria, 7/17)

Capitol Weekly: 'Long COVID' Still A Mystery As California Fights Pandemic

More than two years after California imposed the nation’s first lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, the deadly disease persists, fueled now by the highly infectious subvariants and clouded by fears that the malady will stick around awhile — a long while. Despite the persistent threats and a death toll of about 92,000 and 10.3 million infections, many COVID precautions — remarkably — have been removed. As of early July, the number of those testing positive was about 17% and climbing, putting it on track to being the second-highest positivity rate of the entire pandemic. About half of those were infected by BA.5, Omicron and other subvariants. (Aalcides, 7/15)

inewsource: San Diego County Surge Has Experts Concerned About Long COVID

San Diego County has been moved into the high-risk level for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as confirmed case numbers have continued to increase over the last few weeks, which has experts worried about the risk for severe outcomes as a result of infection. ... As case numbers continue to rise and reinfection becomes a growing worry, experts are concerned about the potential for increased risk of long COVID since so little is known about what causes it and how to treat it. (Dawson, 7/18)