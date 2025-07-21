Federal Cuts Deal A ‘Big, Devastating Blow’ To Los Angeles Health System: Leaders at the Los Angeles Department of Public Health and Department of Health Services are warning that the cuts in President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will devastate their agencies. A hiring freeze went into effect Friday at the health services agency, and layoffs are likely. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more about the effects of Medicaid cuts.

Orange County Mental Health Program Is Struggling: After nearly two years, the CARE Courts program in Orange County has placed only one person on a mandated plan and another dozen on voluntary agreements. Only one person has graduated from the program, which was intended to help homeless people struggling with schizophrenia get the help they need. Read more from Voice of OC.

