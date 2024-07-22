What Are Harris’ Health Care Priorities? By far, Vice President Kamala Harris’ strongest health care issue, if the party backs her at the August convention, will be advocating for reproductive rights. Also at the top of her agenda: Medicare for All. Read more from Stat and Politico. Plus, how Harris' record in California might play into a potential presidency.

Newsom Endorses Harris: “No one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle. Meanwhile, some other Democratic powerbrokers are staying silent.

In related news —

Newsom For VP ... Or President? Gov. Gavin Newsom has appeared on many short lists to be Kamala Harris' veep … and some say he should be considered for president.

Keep scrolling for more election updates and California Healthline coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.