Becerra Is Running For Governor: Xavier Becerra, the former California attorney general who served as HHS secretary under President Joe Biden, will run for governor in 2026, he announced Wednesday. Becerra faced a tough first two years as HHS secretary, a post he took over during the height of the covid pandemic. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle , Los Angeles Times, and The Sacramento Bee .

The New York Times: More Americans Cannot Afford Medical Care: Gallup Poll Health care remains stubbornly unaffordable for millions of people, according to a new survey released Wednesday that underscores the struggle many people have in paying for a doctor’s visit or a prescription drug — even before any talk of cutting government coverage. In the survey, 11 percent of people said they could not afford medication and care within the past three months, the highest level in the four years the survey has been conducted. More than a third of those surveyed, representing some 91 million adults, said if they were to need medical care, they would not be able to pay for it. (Abelson, 4/2)

Becker's Hospital Review: Stanford Taps AI To Reshape Billing: What Were The Results? Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care incorporates an intentional process for evaluating, implementing and monitoring new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. To this end, a new AI tool has led to meaningful results in billing practices, Aditya Bhasin, vice president of software, technology and digital solutions at SHC, told Becker’s. SHC, which has long leveraged AI to solve clinical issues, developed the new tool to streamline billing practices while improving staff wellness and the patient experience. (Gooch, 4/1)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Scientist Renowned For Study Of Adolescent Brains Named President Of J. Craig Venter Institute Anders Dale, a neuroscientist widely known for his insights about the brains of children and adolescents, has been appointed president of the J. Craig Venter Institute, the elite biomedical research center in La Jolla. (Robbins, 4/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Investigation Finds East Bay Medical Center Underpaid Female Employees A nonprofit medical center with 15 health clinics in Alameda County has agreed to a financial settlement with three female employees after a federal investigation found that it paid them less than a male colleague. Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center will pay the three employees $195,000 in damages following the investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency announced Tuesday. The women will split the settlement money. (Mishanec, 4/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: Gilead And Roche Each Lay Off More Than 100 Bay Area Workers Gilead is laying off 149 workers in Foster City and Roche is laying off 108 workers in Santa Clara, adding to the mounting toll of biotech job cuts in the region. ... Other recent biotech layoffs include Cargo Therapeutics cutting 84 workers in San Carlos and Sutro Biopharma eliminating 65 jobs in South San Francisco and San Carlos. (Li, 4/1)

Bay Area News Group: Biotech Companies Shed Hundreds Of Bay Area Jobs In Fresh Layoffs Life sciences companies have decided to chop hundreds of Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of layoffs that hint at ongoing turbulence in the region’s biotech sector, state labor agency posts show. All told, the biotech companies have revealed their intentions to slash 310 Bay Area jobs, according to official notices the companies sent to the state Employment Development Department. (Avalos, 4/2)

Bay Area News Group: Santa Clara County Officially Takes Over Operations Of Regional Medical Center Fifteen minutes before Regional Medical Center was set to re-open its doors as a Level II trauma center once again, gold and blue heart-shaped confetti showered down on celebrants who had gathered Tuesday morning to mark Santa Clara County’s acquisition of the hospital. (Hase, 4/2)

HHS Layoffs

San Francisco Chronicle: Laid-Off SF HHS Employees Say They Were 'Under Attack' By Trump

Even after weeks of bracing for the chopping block, Health and Human Services Department employees in San Francisco said that they were in shock and disbelief over layoffs that impacted more than 300 people within their towering federal complex in Mid-Market, and believe the cuts will have far-reaching implications outside the city. “We all were shellshocked,” said Pete Weldy, the regional manager for a division of the department known as the Administration for Children and Families, or ACF, who was among the 55 members of his 65-person team that woke up on Tuesday morning to termination notices. (Waxmann and Cassidy, 4/1)

The Washington Post: Widespread Layoffs, Purge Of Leadership Underway At U.S. Health Agencies

Senior leaders across the Department of Health and Human Services were put on leave and countless other employees lost their jobs Tuesday as the Trump administration began a sweeping purge of the agencies that oversee government health programs. Top officials at the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration were put on administrative leave or offered reassignment to the Indian Health Service. Other employees began receiving layoff notices or learned they had lost their jobs when their entry badges no longer worked Tuesday morning. (Johnson, Roubein, Achenbach, Sun and Weber, 4/1)

Stat: NIH Reduction In Force Includes Five Institute Directors, Lab Heads

Directors of five National Institutes of Health institutes and at least two other members of senior leadership have been placed on administrative leave or offered new assignments since Monday, topping a list of hundreds of employees notified in the last 24 hours that they had lost their jobs as part of sweeping layoffs across federal health agencies. (Molteni, Wosen and Mast, 4/1)

Axios: NIH Director Pledges To Implement Changes "Humanely"

Newly confirmed National Institutes of Health director Jay Bhattacharya told staff that they face challenges amid large-scale cutbacks and that he will try his best to "implement new policies humanely," according to an all-staff email sent [Monday] and shared with Axios by the agency. (Goldman, 4/1)

Stat: FDA Layoffs Roil Agency On Marty Makary’s First Day As Commissioner

Marty Makary’s first official day as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration began with employees in tears, learning from security guards that they were losing their jobs. The news release announcing the start of his tenure points readers to a press office that, after large-scale layoffs, basically no longer exists. His first email to staff summarized his resume. (Lawrence and Todd, 4/1)