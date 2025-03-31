Bill Would Create Emergency Minimum Nurse-To-Patient Ratios For Psychiatric Hospitals: Calling the dangerous conditions in for-profit psychiatric hospitals an emergency, California’s top lawmaker on the state Senate Health Committee has proposed legislation to quickly impose stricter staffing requirements in the facilities that treat tens of thousands of residents experiencing mental health crises every year. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

On-Call Nurses Are Sleeping In Vans: TJ Carella, a nurse at Stanford Health, commutes from Pleasanton and sleeps in a van to be near the hospital during his shifts. He is part of a group of hospital staffers who regularly sleep in their cars, trailers, and RVs because they can’t afford to live near their place of work. Carella says he knows of at least 15 other hospital staffers who sleep in their vehicles. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on California’s housing crisis.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.