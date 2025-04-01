As the fires burned in Los Angeles, scientists and local air regulators deployed monitors to measure the levels of heavy metals, carcinogens, and other toxic substances released into the air when homes, buildings, and cars burned. They hope their efforts will inform ongoing cleanup efforts and protect the public in future fires. (Katharine Gammon, 4/1)

California Unveils Master Plan for Developmental Services: Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the release of California’s Master Plan for Developmental Services, which works to better serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The plan outlines 167 recommendations for improvements, such as reducing barriers to service statewide. “California succeeds when ALL communities succeed,” Newsom said. Read more from Times of San Diego .

UC Health Workers On Strike Today: As many as thousands of unionized University of California health care and technical workers are poised to join in a one-day strike Tuesday across all UC campuses and medical centers, including UCSF Parnassus. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Roll Call: Oz Opposes Abortion, Trans Care In Letter To GOP Senator Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, affirmed his opposition to abortion and gender-affirming care for trans people, including for minors, in a letter to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that Hawley posted online Monday. The letter, which Hawley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, came after Hawley pressed Oz on past comments Oz made on his television show “The Dr. Oz Show” supporting gender-affirming care for trans people and children. (Hellmann, 3/31)

The Sacramento Bee: Anti-Abortion March For Life Demonstrators Rally At California Capitol Hundreds gathered outside the state Capitol on Monday afternoon for the California March for Life, an annual event advocating for an end to abortion. (Wolffe, 3/31)

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Moves To Withhold Title X Funding From Planned Parenthood The Trump administration will begin to withhold some federal funding from Planned Parenthood starting Tuesday, a move that will curtail access to services including cancer screenings and affordable birth control, the organization said. Planned Parenthood said Monday that nine of its affiliates had received notice from the administration that it would withhold funding from Title X, the nationwide family-planning program. Since 1970, Title X has provided federal funding to health centers for family planning aid and reproductive health care, including birth control and other nonabortion services — including about $286 million in the 2024 fiscal year. (Somasundaram, 3/31)

Stat: HHS Will Not Enforce Gender And Sexual Orientation Requirements For Medical Records The changes to medical records hit federal systems first. In February, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services removed sexual orientation and gender identity questions from enrollment forms for Medicare beneficiaries, and the U.S. DOGE Service said it had removed gender identity from the personal information pages of Veterans Health Administration patients. Now, the Trump administration’s efforts to strip these demographics from patient forms have reached the private sector. (Palmer, 4/1)

Bay Area News Group: Trump Administration Targets California Sex Ed Program California must submit its sex education curriculums to the Trump administration by Tuesday for an unusual “medical accuracy review” that some LGBTQ advocates fear is a move by the administration to find new ways to limit gender-affirming care. (Gibbs, 4/1)

Federal Budget Cuts and Funding Freeze

San Diego Union-Tribune: What’s In Store For UCSD? With Campus Leaders Largely Mum, Faculty And Students Are On Edge

Is my research grant about to get cut? Will I have to lay off staff? Why am I in the dark about this? Anxious questions are dominating conversations at UC San Diego, where scant updates from campus leaders have left an information vacuum in the weeks since the school learned it could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in funding. (Robbins, 3/31)

Stat: NIH BRAIN Initiative Sees Big Funding Cuts, Faces Uncertain Future

In 2021, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, decoded brain signals from a man who hadn’t spoken in more than 15 years to generate words that flashed on a screen. This March, Medtronic, a medical device company, won regulatory approval for a first-of-its-kind therapy that delivers precise, adjustable pulses of electricity to the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. (Wosen and Broderick, 4/1)

AP: Layoffs Begin At US Health Agencies

Employees across the massive U.S. Health and Human Services Department began receiving notices of dismissal on Tuesday in an overhaul ultimately expected to lay off up to 10,000 people. (Johnson, 4/1)

Forbes: How The Layoff Of 10,000 Health Workers From HHS Could Affect Your Health

This degree of downsizing may slow the approval process for many lifesaving drugs and delay inspection of food processing facilities. As an example, once the application for a new drug is submitted to the FDA, the agency has six to 10 months to approve the drug. Fewer employees mean less manpower to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new drugs that could dramatically impact diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart failure—issues that affect millions of Americans. (Awan, 3/30)

The Washington Post: Some 1,900 Scientists Accuse Trump Of ‘Wholesale Assault’ On Science

More than 1,900 scientists have signed a letter warning that the Trump administration is threatening scientific independence and urging it to “cease its wholesale assault on U.S. science.” Since taking office, President Donald Trump and his team have upended the country’s scientific research apparatus — slashing funding, terminating grants and attempting to weed out ideas deemed unacceptable, according to the letter, which was shared on Monday. (Ables, 4/1)

The New York Times: Trump’s Science Policies Pose Long-Term Risk, Economists Warn

The Trump administration in recent weeks has canceled or frozen billions of dollars in federal grants made to researchers through the National Institutes of Health, and has moved to sharply curtail funding for academic medical centers and other institutions. It has also, through the initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency, tried to fire hundreds of workers at the National Science Foundation, an independent federal agency. And it has revoked the visas of hundreds of foreign-born students. To economists, the policies threaten to undermine U.S. competitiveness in emerging areas like artificial intelligence, and to leave Americans as a whole poorer, less healthy and less productive in the decades ahead. (Casselman, 3/31)