Intense Heat Is Life Threatening To Homeless Population: The risk of heat-related illness or death is especially high for people experiencing homelessness — particularly those in isolated rural towns like Blythe, where there are fewer resources for helping this vulnerable population, whose members often struggle with addiction and severe mental illness. Read more from the Los Angeles Times

San Diego Hospitals Work To Protect Health Care Workers From Violence: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of intentional injuries against health care workers and technicians has increased from 6.7 to 12.9 per 10,000 workers from 2011 to 2020. A survey of health care workers nationwide conducted in early 2023 found that 40% reported that they were directly involved in workplace violence in the previous 2 years. Read more from the San Diego Union Tribune.

