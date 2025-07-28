Santa Cruz Man With Quadriplegia Loses Doctor After Planned Parenthood Closure: Cameron Cox, 31, requires around-the-clock care for his spastic quadriplegia, a severe form of cerebral palsy. When his mom couldn’t find a primary care doctor to take him on as a patient last year, she turned to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which provided care for some people on Medicaid. A doctor there has had regular visits with him since August. But now the clinic is closed after the GOP-approved budget bill cut its Medicaid reimbursements. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Covid Cases On The Rise In California: It remains to be seen whether this latest uptick in California foreshadows the misery seen last year — when the state was walloped by its worst summertime surge since 2022 — or proves fleeting. The rise was first registered in Northern California and has started being seen in Southern California only more recently. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more covid news.

