San Diego's Homeless Camping Ban Begins: San Diego’s controversial new camping ban took effect this weekend, and police plan to begin enforcement Monday of one of the city’s most aggressive responses yet to the growing homelessness crisis. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego, and The New York Times.

Pop Star Donates To California Food Bank: Before Taylor Swift took the stage at Levi’s Stadium on Friday night for the first of two sold-out shows this weekend, the pop singer made a donation to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. A spokesperson for Second Harvest wouldn’t say how much Swift donated, but during her recent stop in Denver, the Food Bank of the Rockies said the donation was enough for 75,000 meals. Read more from the Bay Area News Group.

