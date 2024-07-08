Measures Added To California Ballot: California voters will be asked to consider 10 ballot measures in November. Among the initiatives: funding Medi-Cal, same-sex marriage, forced labor, and Medicaid payments for pharmaceuticals. Read more in The Los Angeles Times and AP.

What Hackers Might Have Stolen: Palomar Health Medical Group recently told its patients that a wide range of personal information – names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers – might have been compromised in a breach of its digital network. An investigation is ongoing. Read more from The San Diego Union Tribune.

