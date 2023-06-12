Sutter Health May Grow In Northern California: Sacramento-based Sutter Health is plotting an aggressive expansion in northern California that would add more than two dozen ambulatory care centers in the next four years, along with dozens of primary and multispecialty care sites. Read more from Modern Healthcare.

San Diego To Decide On Controversial Homeless Camping Ban: The San Diego City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal to ban homeless encampments from public property after weeks of protests against the proposed ban. Some say the plan is long overdue, while others call it cruel and ineffective. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.