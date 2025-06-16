Wojcicki's Nonprofit Wins Bidding War To Buy Most Of 23andMe Assets: A nonprofit controlled by Anne Wojcicki, former chief executive of San Francisco-based 23andMe, has won the bidding process to buy the bankrupt genetic testing company. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Health Clinic Describes Encounter With Immigration Agents: A Los Angeles-area clinic system, St. John’s Community Health, told CalMatters about a close encounter with officials who appeared to be immigration agents. Staff said armed officers wearing tactical gear tried to enter a parking lot in Downey, about 10 miles southeast of Los Angeles, where doctors and nurses in a mobile health clinic were seeing patients, many of them walk-ins from the community. Read more from CalMatters. Scroll down for related immigration news.

