UCSF Hospital Can Be Built, Appeals Court Rules: Neighborhood opponents of a huge hospital planned for UCSF’s Parnassus Heights campus said it would violate city height and zoning restrictions, and a judge said they could try to prove their case. But a state appeals court says the university is exempt from the restrictions and can go ahead with the construction. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hacker Steals Data From LA County Department Of Public Health: The personal information of more than 200,000 people in Los Angeles County was potentially exposed after a hacker used a phishing email to steal the login credentials of 53 public health employees. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.