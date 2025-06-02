Governor Revives ‘Asset Test’ For Medi-Cal Applicants: Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed tackling the rising costs of Medi-Cal and In-Home Supportive Services by reintroducing the “asset test” — requiring recipients to prove their assets total less than $2,000 — to limit eligibility for the programs. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Doctors Brace For Another Summer Covid Surge: Area doctors and experts say another covid surge is likely on the way this summer. Since the beginning of May, wastewater covid levels around Santa Clara County have increased. Other parts of the state show the same pattern. Read more from Bay Area News Group and The Sacramento Bee.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.