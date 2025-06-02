Governor Revives ‘Asset Test’ For Medi-Cal Applicants: Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed tackling the rising costs of Medi-Cal and In-Home Supportive Services by reintroducing the “asset test” — requiring recipients to prove their assets total less than $2,000 — to limit eligibility for the programs. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.
Doctors Brace For Another Summer Covid Surge: Area doctors and experts say another covid surge is likely on the way this summer. Since the beginning of May, wastewater covid levels around Santa Clara County have increased. Other parts of the state show the same pattern. Read more from Bay Area News Group and The Sacramento Bee.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
San Francisco Chronicle:
HIV Prevention Efforts Threatened As Feds Abruptly Cut Off Funds
Leaders in HIV care in San Francisco and across the country say their critical efforts to stop new infections are under attack by a Trump administration that already has cut several key federal programs and now appears to be withholding money meant to go specifically toward prevention. The bulk of HIV prevention work is supported by federal money, including grants issued through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the CDC’s HIV programs have been gutted this year, and millions in grant money that should have been in the hands of state and local health care providers by now has yet to arrive. (Allday, 6/1)
East Bay Times:
Oakland Immigrant Blindsided By Loss Of Social Security Benefits
After turning 66 in January, Oakland preschool teacher Rosa Carranza applied for Social Security benefits, receiving $1,126 a month in February and March. But in April, an alarming letter arrived in the mail from the Social Security Administration. (Castillo, 6/2)
Politico:
OMB Director Flatly Denies Megabill Represents An Attack On The Social Safety Net
President Donald Trump’s top budget officer is playing down concerns among Republican senators that the administration’s sweeping megabill will add to the budget deficit and result in politically punishing Medicaid cuts. “We continue to work with people in the Senate as to working them through the specifics of the bill, what it does and what it doesn’t do,” Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday on “State of the Union.” (Svirnovskiy, 6/1)
AP:
Deep Cuts Erode The Foundations Of US Public Health System, End Progress, Threaten Worse To Come
Americans are losing a vast array of people and programs dedicated to keeping them healthy. Gone are specialists who were confronting a measles outbreak in Ohio, workers who drove a van to schools in North Carolina to offer vaccinations and a program that provided free tests to sick people in Tennessee. State and local health departments responsible for invisible but critical work such as inspecting restaurants, monitoring wastewater for new and harmful germs, responding to outbreaks before they get too big — and a host of other tasks to protect both individuals and communities — are being hollowed out. (Ungar and Smith, 5/31)
Politico:
‘They're The Backbone’: Trump’s Targeting Of Legal Immigrants Threatens Health Sector
The Trump administration’s efforts to strip protections from more than half a million legal immigrants could devastate the health sector, endangering care for the elderly and worsening rates of both chronic and infectious diseases. Hundreds of thousands of health care workers, including an estimated 30,000 legal immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, are at risk of being deported — worrying providers and patients who rely on them for everything from nursing and physical therapy to maintenance, janitorial, foodservice and housekeeping work. (Ollstein, 5/31)
CBS News:
CDC Steps Up Measles Travel Warning After Spread In Airplane
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its warning about the risk of contracting measles while traveling, after the agency tallied dozens of cases so far this year in travelers who were infectious while flying on airplanes within the U.S. "Travelers can catch measles in many travel settings including travel hubs like airports and train stations, on public transportation like airplanes and trains, at tourist attractions, and at large, crowded events," the agency now says, in an update published Wednesday. (Tin, 5/30)
Los Angeles Times:
U.S. Just Radically Changed Its COVID Vaccine Recommendations: How Will It Affect You?
Health officials offer “no guidance” on whether pregnant women should get the vaccine, and ask that parents talk with a healthcare provider before getting the vaccine for their children. The decision was done in a way that is still expected to require insurers to pay for COVID-19 vaccines for children should their parents still want the shots for them. (Lin II, 5/31)
California Healthline:
RFK Jr. Says Healthy Pregnant Women Don’t Need Covid Boosters. What The Science Says.
Despite opposition by the leader of the Department of Health and Human Services, existing evidence on the safety and efficacy of getting a covid vaccine during pregnancy all points the same way: The shots are important for maternal and fetal health. (Fortiér, 6/2)
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Ends Program Critical To Search For An H.I.V. Vaccine
The Trump administration has dealt a sharp blow to work on H.I.V. vaccines, terminating a $258 million program whose work was instrumental to the search for a vaccine. Officials from the H.I.V. division of the National Institutes of Health delivered the news on Friday to the program’s two leaders, at Duke University and the Scripps Research Institute. (Mandavilli, 5/30)
NBC News:
FDA Grants Limited Approval To New Covid Vaccine From Moderna
Moderna announced this weekend that the Food and Drug Administration approved its lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine for adults 65 and older, as well as people ages 12 to 64 with at least one medical condition that increases their risk for severe Covid. The approval, which is limited to individuals who have previously received a Covid vaccine, was granted by the FDA on Friday. (Bendix, 6/1)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
The Feds Yanked Millions For Their Clean-Air Projects. Now San Diego Groups Are ‘Pivoting And Doing What We Need To Do.’
It came as no surprise to the team at Casa Familiar when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the organization early last month that its $12.7 million federal grant was being terminated. (Fox, 6/2)
LAist:
Heart Disease Is A Major Risk For South Asians. A New UCLA Program Wants To Help
Today, UCLA launches the region’s first heart health program tailored for South Asians, who face up to four times the risk of cardiovascular disease compared with the general population. It's a staggering statistic that hits especially hard in Southern California, home to one of the largest South Asian communities in the United States. (Huang, 6/1)
San Francisco Chronicle:
AIDS/LifeCycle’s Final Ride: Thousands Hit Road In Bay Area
With a tinge of melancholy, more than 2,400 bicyclists gathered Sunday morning to kick off the last AIDS/LifeCycle, bringing to a close more than three decades of fundraising through the annual event for HIV and AIDS prevention, care and support services. Cyclists will travel 545 miles over seven days from the Cow Palace in Daly City to Santa Monica. (Gollan, 6/2)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Coolers, Scopes, Sequencers: San Diego County Opens New Public Health Lab
There is a reason behind every detail inside the county’s new $93 million public health lab, right down to the placement of each microscope. (Sisson, 6/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Spent $18.3B Managing Violence In 2023: AHA Report
Hospitals spend billions of dollars a year managing patients and staff who face assault, murder, suicide, shootings and other violent acts, according to a new report commissioned by the American Hospital Association. Providers spent $18.3 billion in 2023 to prevent and prepare for violence, treat patients and grapple with violence-related fallout such as staff turnover and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to estimates from the University of Washington. Researchers used Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data and other sources to trace roughly three-quarters of the costs to treating patients with violent injuries. (Kacik, 6/1)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Health Systems Confront Rise In Incivility
Rising incivility among patients and hospital visitors remains a challenge for health systems across the U.S. Nearly half of nurses said workplace violence increased in their unit in the previous year, according to a 2024 survey conducted by National Nurses United. A separate 2024 study found emergency nurses experienced verbal or physical violence daily, but often chose not to report it. (Kuchno, 5/30)
Bay Area News Group:
Antioch Hospital The First In East Contra Costa To Offer Robotic Surgery
Residents of East Contra Costa County no longer need to travel outside the county for advanced surgical care, thanks to an advanced surgical robotic system at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch. (Sivanandam, 6/2)
The Washington Post:
Tech Industry Aims To Capitalize On Women’s Health Needs
Could you use some discreet help with birth control from a $14.99-a-month period-tracking app? ... These products and more are part of a fast-growing industry known as “femtech” — high-tech solutions for women’s health needs — whose many female founders say they’re tackling age-old inequities. Investors have jumped in, growing the market from $40.2 billion in 2020 to a projected $75 billion this year. And that’s just for starters: A “ghost market” of strategies to address “profoundly underserved women’s health needs” could reap up to $360 billion, a venture capital firm reported in March.(Ellison, 6/1)
California Healthline:
Role Reversal: Millions Of Kids Are Caregivers For Elders. Why Their Numbers Might Grow.
As state officials anticipate Medicaid funding cuts that could strip resources for those with disabilities and chronic health conditions, an army of unpaid caregivers waits in the wings: children. At least 5.4 million kids are estimated to be caring for family members at home, a number likely to rise if Medicaid cuts hit professional home-based services. (Fabel, 6/2)
Voice Of San Diego:
Revised California Budget Projects A $12 Billion Gap
Gov. Gavin Newsom released his revised state budget this month, and it reflects a bleaker outlook than his January spending plan. The updated California budget projects a $12 billion deficit, driven by rising health care costs, drops in international tourism and what Newsom called the “Trump sump,” the economic fallout from President Donald Trump’s chaotic tariff policy. (Sullivan Brennan, 5/30)
Bay Area News Group:
'Modest' Psychedelic Research Bill Dies In California Senate Committee
Powerful Democrats in the state Senate disappointed advocates of psychedelic-assisted therapy by killing a bipartisan bill that would have accelerated study of psilocybin mushrooms with veterans and former first responders at the University of California. (Stringer, 6/2)
Reuters:
Wildfire Smoke Exposure May Shorten Lung Cancer Survival
Exposure to wildfire smoke may increase lung cancer patients' risk of dying from their disease, particularly among non-smokers, but the effect may be mitigated by certain cancer treatments, according to a large California study presented at a major medical meeting on Saturday. Researchers tracked more than 18,000 people with non-small cell lung cancer – the most common kind – between 2017 and 2020. Those living in neighborhoods with the highest levels of wildfire-caused air pollution in the year after their cancer diagnosis were more likely to die from the disease, they found. (Lapid, 5/31)
NPR:
After The LA Fires, A Camp Helped Kids Find Normalcy
Not long after the Eaton fire displaced her family from their Los Angeles home, 10-year-old Emory Stumme broke down. The tears came during a family dinner, and she struggled to catch her breath. "You just were like, 'I can't pick up this fork, it's too heavy,' " Emory's mother, Becca, told her, recounting the episode. "You started crying and laughing and crying, and then heaving. I was like, 'Oh my God, she's really having a mental break.' " (Bowman, 6/2)
The San Diego Union-Tribune:
Former Sen. Bob Casey Reflects On Biden’s Diagnosis, His Own Cancer Fight
Bob Casey ... serving his third term in the U.S. Senate, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in late 2022. He was 62 and had no symptoms of disease. The cancer was caught by a routine blood test that revealed elevated levels of prostate-specific antigen. (Kelly, 5/30)
The Wall Street Journal:
Facing A Cancer Diagnosis? Exercise And Diet Could Make A Difference
When facing down a cancer diagnosis, patients often ask: What can I do to help my own odds? The answer, data increasingly shows, is to go back to the basics: exercise and a good diet. A structured exercise program with a trainer helped colorectal cancer patients lower their risks of death and cancer recurrence after treatment, according to a study released Sunday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual conference in Chicago and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Abbott, 6/1)
The New York Times:
Breast Cancer Patients Get Early Warning Of Faltering Drugs With Blood Test
Breast cancer patients whose tumors have spread to other parts of their bodies live from scan to scan. ... But a new study sponsored by the drug company AstraZeneca showed that there is an alternative: Instead of waiting for a scan to show that a cancer is growing, it’s possible to find early signs that the cancer is resisting the drugs that were controlling it. To do that, researchers used a blood test to find mutations in cancer cells that let the tumors defy standard treatments. (Kolata, 6/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
Novartis’s Cancer Treatment Pluvicto Shows Positive Results In Trial
vartis said Pluvicto demonstrated positive results in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The Swiss pharmaceutical company on Monday said Pluvicto showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits—including combined with hormone therapy versus hormone therapy alone—with positive trend in overall survival. (Kienle, 6/2)