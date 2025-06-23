Measles Cases in California Surpass Total For All Of 2024: This month, the number of measles cases reported in California so far in 2025 jumped above the total for all of 2024. There have been 16 measles cases reported in the Golden State so far this year, compared to 15 total last year and just four the year before. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

State Ordered To Remove Gender Wording In Youth Sex Ed Program: In a letter sent Friday, the Trump administration has given California 60 days to strip all references to gender identity from a federally funded sex education program or risk losing its funding. The state’s Personal Responsibility Education Program, or PREP, receives about $6 million in federal support and is designed to educate youth on contraception, abstinence, and preventing STIs. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

