More State Prisoners Requesting Gender-Affirming Care: The number of California prisoners requesting gender-affirming health care more than doubled last year, and the state’s corrections agency expects the trend to continue even as the overall state inmate population is projected to decline. Read more from CalMatters . Keep scrolling for more about LGBTQ+ health care issues.

California Reportedly Strikes Health Care Deal: Major players in California’s health care field have reached a deal on how they want the state to spend $19 billion in proceeds of a renewed tax on insurance plans plus the federal funds that go with it — a development that followed months of private negotiations between bitter industry rivals, state lawmakers and the governor’s office. Read more from Politico .

Bloomberg: US Nurses Threaten To Quit Post Pandemic Burnout, Risking Big Health Care Gaps A large swath of American nurses want out of the profession, raising the threat of a mass exodus that would leave gaping holes in health care. Almost one in three registered nurses say they’re likely to seek a different job, according to a recent survey by AMN Healthcare Services Inc. A McKinsey & Co. study last month warned the US risks a shortfall of as many as 450,000 nurses. Job openings in health care surged above 2 million in April, not far short of last year’s record. (Saraiva and Tanzi, 6/24)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Was Death In Women’s Jail A Crime? Case Against Doctor, Nurse Begins By every account Elisa Serna died a horrible death, slumped alone on the floor of a Las Colinas women’s jail cell for an hour while San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and jail medical staff went about their business. Now, nearly four years after Serna died in San Diego County custody, a nurse and doctor assigned to the jail will be fighting criminal charges in an El Cajon courtroom. (McDonald and Davis, 6/23)

The Bakersfield Californian: Union Accuses Kern Medical Of Overpaying For Executive Services Financial controls at Kern Medical have become a point of contention in a broader dispute between the hospital’s management and a labor union representing more than 1,600 of its workers. (Cox, 6/25)

KVPR: Cyberattacks On Hospitals 'Should Be Considered A Regional Disaster,' Researchers Find It was early May in 2021 when patients flooded the emergency room at the University of California San Diego Health Center. "We were bringing in backup staff, our wait times had gone haywire, the whole system was overloaded," said Dr. Christopher Longhurst, UC San Diego's chief medical officer and digital officer. "We felt it." But the crunch wasn't the result of a massive accident or the latest wave of patients infected by a new coronavirus variant. The influx was the direct result of a ransomware attack, a costly and unfortunately now common form of cybercrime in which hackers lock down their victims' files and demand a ransom, often millions of dollars, to unlock them. (McLaughlin, 6/25)

Abortion

KCRA: A Look At Roe V. Wade Ruling One Year Later In California

One year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, California health care providers say they have had more people seeking abortion and reproductive services. While there isn't an exact number, Jodi Hicks with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California said about 80,000 women in the country have traveled to a different state to get those services. (6/23)

Politico: Abortions Increased In Florida More Than In California And New York Post-Dobbs. Here’s Why.

Last year’s Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion provoked a policymaking flurry in blue states that have long been bastions of reproductive rights. From New York to California, Democratic lawmakers eagerly touted their states’ support for abortion care and unveiled initiatives to absorb an expected increase in out-of-state patients. (Bluth, Kaufman and Govindarao, 6/24)

CNBC: Biden Signs Executive Order Expanding Access To Birth Control

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a wide-ranging executive order aimed at protecting and increasing access to contraception, his administration’s latest attempt to shore up reproductive rights as abortion restrictions rise in many states. The White House announced the order one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973. Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in a concurring opinion that the nation’s highest court should revisit similar cases, including those guaranteeing access to contraception. (Constantino, 6/23)

The Hill: Biden Rallies Abortion Advocates: ‘The Court Practically Dared The Women Of America To Be Heard’

President Biden on Friday rallied reproductive rights advocates to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, saying that decision dared women to be heard. “The Dobbs decision, the court practically dared the women of America to be heard. This is what the majority wrote, ‘women are not without electoral or political power.’ You ain’t seen nothing yet, court,” Biden said at the Mayflower Hotel in D.C. Earlier on Friday, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’s List all endorsed Biden’s reelection bid. The rally with the Democratic National Committee and the endorsements come a day ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court ending the roughly 50-year precedent set by Roe that guaranteed a right to an abortion. (Gangitano, 6/23)

USA Today: Donald Trump Supports National Abortion Restrictions In New Speech

Before an adoring crowd of religious conservatives, Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of the end of Roe v. Wade by adopting new language and endorsing the idea of national abortion restrictions. Trump, who has previously discussed abortion as more of a state issue, told the cheering members of the Faith and Freedom Coalition "I will fight for you like no president ever" on the abortion issue. He did not endorse any specific anti-abortion legislation or time limits in his nearly 90-minute speech to members of the coalition in D.C. but did say "there of course remains a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life." (Jackson, 6/24)

AP: In Post-Roe Era, House Republicans Begin Quiet Push For New Restrictions On Abortion Access

When the Supreme Court issued its abortion ruling last June overturning Roe v. Wade, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said “our work is far from done.” He didn’t say what might come next. A year later later, McCarthy is the speaker, Republicans are in the majority and the blanks are beginning to be filled in. In a flurry of little-noticed legislative action, GOP lawmakers are pushing abortion policy changes, trying to build on the work of activists whose strategy successfully elevated their fight to the nation’s highest court. (Amiri, 6/25)

Politico: Vulnerable House Republicans Doubt Abortion Will Endanger Them This Cycle

One year after their party was pummeled over abortion restrictions on the campaign trail, vulnerable Republicans are starting to sound unafraid of the electoral consequences of it. Democratic party leaders have stated their intention to make abortion a primary issue in the ‘24 cycle, drawing no distinctions between Republicans who want a national ban and those with any other position. (Gibson, 6/26)