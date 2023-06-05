New Process For Disabled Parking Placards Begins Soon: Starting June 30, the process of renewing permanent disabled parking placards in California will change in an effort to crack down on fraud. Holders will be required to sign a form to verify they’re still alive and in need of a tag once every six years. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

To Help Teens’ Mental Health, Bill Would Require Media Literacy In School: Recognizing fake news, being savvy about social media, and resisting cyberbullying would be a required part of California school curriculum under a bill now making its way through the Legislature. Eventually, all students would receive media literacy lessons every year, in every class. Read more from EdSource.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.