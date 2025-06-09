South Coast AQMD Rebuffs Efforts To Phase Out Some Gas-Powered Appliances: After a contentious, five-hour hearing, Southern California air quality regulators on Friday rejected measures that would have phased out residential gas-powered water heaters and furnaces in the Los Angeles basin. The rules were aimed at reducing emissions of smog-contributing pollutants linked to asthma, allergies, premature death, and more. Read more from CalMatters and AP.
California Eggs Are Recalled In Salmonella Outbreak: As of Friday, a salmonella outbreak linked to California egg producer August Egg Company had sickened at least 79 people. Of the infected people, 21 hospitalizations were reported, U.S. health officials said. Read more from NPR.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
The Bay Area Reporter:
Additional CA LGBTQ Bills Move On
A bill addressing LGBTQ teen suicide prevention that Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to sign into law was among the final batch of LGBTQ-focused legislation moving on this Legislative session. Bills addressing access to HIV prevention medicines and the legal process to change one’s name and gender also survived their latest legislative hurdles. State legislators had to meet a June 6 deadline to pass bills out of their chamber of origin in the Legislature. Of the 20 bills of importance to the LGBTQ community that the Bay Area Reporter has been tracking this year, 18 are advancing and will be taken up for final passage by the Assembly or Senate later this summer. (Bajko, 6/6)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Santa Rosa Looks To Cut Homeless Services As $47 Million Deficit Forces Hard Choices
The North Bay’s two largest local governments, Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, have each poured tens of millions of dollars into services to curb the region’s once-spiking homeless population in recent years, but that pandemic-era spending surge is coming to an end. (Pineda, 6/7)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Encinitas To Target ‘Service-Resistant’ Homeless People Breaking Laws
Encinitas will rework its Homeless Action Plan, and add a new goal of using law enforcement to combat illegal behavior by “service-resistant” homeless people, particularly in the city’s downtown area. (Henry, 6/9)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Need A Homeless Shelter Bed? There’s Now An App For That.
The Shelter Ready app, which officials began quietly rolling out in North County late last year, lets outreach workers reserve emergency beds in the same way that tourists book hotel rooms. You answer a few questions about what’s needed. A list of available spots pop up. Click a button and the place is yours. (Nelson, 6/9)
LAist:
Federal Judge Orders LA To Verify Thousands Of Rental Subsidies For Unhoused People
A federal judge is ordering the city of Los Angeles to prove that it provided more than 2,600 rental subsidies for unhoused people, evidence that L.A. is complying with long-standing agreements to create more shelter. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter made the order at the end of a hearing held to determine whether the city is fulfilling its legal obligations in a lawsuit with the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, a downtown business group that sued the city. (Sievertson, 6/7)
San Francisco Examiner:
UCSF Children’s Aims To Bridge Youth Mental Health Care Gap
Construction is underway across the Bay on a $1.5 billion UCSF facility, part of which will aim to address a significant regional gap in youth mental health care. The under-construction hospital building — which the UC Board of Regents approved last year and is set to open in 2030 — at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland will include a 20 inpatient care beds for young children contending with behavioral and mental health issues. (Gurevich, 6/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Stanford Pilots ChatEHR
California-based Stanford Health Care is piloting an internally developed, AI-backed software designed to revolutionize clinician interaction with the EHR. Nigam Shah, MBBS, PhD, chief data science officer at Stanford Health Care, is leading the development team for ChatEHR, which allows clinicians to ask questions, request summaries and pull specific information from a patient’s medical record. ChatEHR is built directly into Stanford’s EHR to maximize clinical workflow. (Dyrda, 6/6)
Modern Healthcare:
FAH CEO Chip Kahn To Retire This Year
Chip Kahn, president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, will retire at the end of the year, ending his 24-year run at the helm of the trade association. Kahn has worked in healthcare and politics for nearly 50 years, holding various roles on Capitol Hill and leading the Health Insurance Association of America before joining the Federation of American Hospitals. The Federation, which represents more than 1,000 for-profit hospitals and health systems, has yet to name a replacement and has tasked management consulting company Korn Ferry to help its search. (Kacik, 6/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Pediatric Hospital-At-Home Programs Blocked By CMS, Providers Say
Standalone children’s hospitals say the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is unfairly preventing them from offering hospital-at-home. The Children’s Hospital Association – which represents approximately 200 children’s hospitals nationwide — wants the agency to allow all children’s hospitals to be able to provide hospital-level services at home through Medicaid. However, the waiver on which hospital-at-home programs are built runs through Medicare, creating roadblocks for standalone hospitals that don't participate in the program. (Eastabrook, 6/6)
Bloomberg:
Health Care, Service Workers Report Highest Rates Of Depression
Health care, social services, food preparation and personal care workers such as hair stylists and childcare providers reported the highest rates of depression among more than half a million workers surveyed nationwide, a study published Friday found. More than one in five people in those professions said they had been diagnosed with depression, well above the 14% of all workers surveyed between 2015 and 2019. (Amponsah, 6/6)
Voice of San Diego:
Trump Cuts Throw San Diego Youth Into Chaos And Homelessness
President Donald Trump’s sweeping cuts to government programs have thrown the fates of roughly 300 young people living at the Job Corps center in Imperial Beach into chaos. More than 200 people living at the center left within days of the news that it would close. It’s unclear where all of those who departed went. By the end of last week, less than 100 of the 300 students who had been staying there remained at the facility. (Huntsberry and McWhinney, 6/9)
The Bay Area Reporter:
Alameda County Supes Learn About Effects Of Trump Health Care Cuts On LGBTQs, HIV Services
Proposed federal cuts affecting the LGBTQ community and people with HIV were the focus of a special meeting of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors Thursday, June 5. The meeting was convened by new District 5 Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas, a former Oakland city councilmember. The joint meeting of the supervisors’ Alameda County Together for All (ACT for All) and Health committees was held at the Alameda County Administration Building and was also livestreamed. Some speakers told Bas about grants that have been canceled. (Ferrannini, 6/6)
Berkeleyside:
Trump's Wish To End AmeriCorps Would Impact LifeLong Medical
When President Trump terminated funding for AmeriCorps in April through Elon Musk’s unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a move that was subsequently blocked by a judge, it sent shockwaves throughout the country. That included through the halls and clinics of LifeLong Medical Care, the nearly 50-year-old network of East Bay healthcare centers where more than 200 AmeriCorps volunteers have served since 1998. (Dalton, 6/9)
MedPage Today:
AMA Needs To Be More Aggressive In Fighting Trump's Health Funding Cuts
Several American Medical Association (AMA) members Saturday impatiently protested what they see as the lack of aggressive AMA pushback to many Trump administration budget cuts and other actions, specifically cuts to Medicaid and NIH. They also said at the AMA House of Delegates annual meeting that the AMA needs to be more vocal about how trade tariffs will increase the cost of drugs and other health services. (Clark, 6/8)
AP:
Trump's Big Bill Also Seeks To Undo The Big Bills Of Biden And Obama
Chiseling away at President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Rolling back the green energy tax breaks from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. At its core, the Republican “big, beautiful bill” is more than just an extension of tax breaks approved during President Donald Trump’s first term at the White House. The package is an attempt by Republicans to undo, little by little, the signature domestic achievements of the past two Democratic presidents. (Mascaro, 6/7)
Bay Area News Group:
With Cancer The Leading Cause Of Death For Firefighters, One Bay Area Fire Department Is Partnering With Biotech To Improve The Odds
Cancer has jumped to the leading cause of death among firefighters; they have a 9% greater risk of being diagnosed with the disease, and a 14% higher risk of dying from it than the general population, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health on the occupational hazards of firefighting. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, 66% of line-of-duty firefighter deaths from 2002 to 2019 were caused by cancer. (Hunter, 6/9)
Politico:
WHO Sounds The Alarm As US Measles Cases Mount
Dr. Katherine O’Brien, the WHO’s vaccines director, told POLITICO’s Carmen Paun that U.S. political leaders should clearly endorse and promote measles vaccination to prevent the country from losing its disease-elimination status — and become a location that gives rise to future outbreaks that can easily spread domestically and abroad among travelers. If the disease spreads continuously for a year, it would be considered endemic for the first time in 25 years. “It’s really a sign of a country going backwards in terms of their ability to protect people,” O’Brien said. (Gardner and Hooper, 6/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
5 Things To Know About New Blood Tests That Diagnose Alzheimer’s
The number of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia in the U.S., is projected to rise significantly in the coming decades. The devastating disease has no cure, but the past several years have brought promising developments in new drug therapies and blood tests that help doctors treat and diagnose the disease. Here’s what to know about the blood tests that diagnose Alzheimer’s, one of which got full FDA approval in May. (Ho, 6/8)
Stat:
Four CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel Members Get Termination Notices
Four members of the 19-person expert panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccination policy have been informed that their status as special government employees has been terminated — a development that throws into question their ability to continue to work on the body, STAT has learned. (Branswell, 6/8)
MedPage Today:
Infectious Disease Docs Slam New COVID Vaccine Recommendations
Infectious disease physicians expressed alarm over how the Trump administration bypassed open and established processes for changing vaccine recommendations, and voiced particular concern over restrictions to COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy. During a briefing hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) on Friday, experts urged clinicians seeking information on COVID vaccination to look to specialty societies for evidence-based guidance in lieu of government websites. (Firth, 6/6)
The New York Times:
Palantir’s Collection Of Disease Data At C.D.C. Stirs Privacy Concerns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s plans to consolidate data on diseases like measles and polio are raising concerns about patient privacy, delays in spotting long-term trends and ways the Trump administration may use the information. The agency told state officials earlier this week that it would shift disease information to a new system managed by Palantir, the data analysis and technology firm co-founded by Peter Thiel. (Mandavilli, 6/6)
The Hill:
Patel Claims FBI Breakthrough In Fauci Investigation, Warns Against Expectations
FBI Director Kash Patel said in an interview this week that his agency made a “breakthrough” as it continues to investigate former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key player in the U.S.’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Patel cautioned Fauci’s critics from expecting too much. (Crisp, 6/6)