South Coast AQMD Rebuffs Efforts To Phase Out Some Gas-Powered Appliances: After a contentious, five-hour hearing, Southern California air quality regulators on Friday rejected measures that would have phased out residential gas-powered water heaters and furnaces in the Los Angeles basin. The rules were aimed at reducing emissions of smog-contributing pollutants linked to asthma, allergies, premature death, and more. Read more from CalMatters and AP.

California Eggs Are Recalled In Salmonella Outbreak: As of Friday, a salmonella outbreak linked to California egg producer August Egg Company had sickened at least 79 people. Of the infected people, 21 hospitalizations were reported, U.S. health officials said. Read more from NPR.

