Scientists Protest Trump's Funding Cuts: Hundreds of scientists marched at federal offices in Los Angeles on Friday to protest Trump administration policies. The rally drew graduate students and professors from USC and UCLA and was held under the banner of the “Stand Up for Science” movement. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

In related news —

Medical Groups Laud California Neurosurgeon’s Call To Action: Forty-five professional groups, including the American Medical Association, have signed a letter by a UC-San Diego neurosurgeon that decries NIH cuts. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune. Keep scrolling for more about the federal budget cuts.

