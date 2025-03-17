SF Launches One-Year Effort To Reform Homelessness And Mental Health Services: San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is expected to sign an executive directive today that lays out how he wants to make near- and long-term improvements to city systems that assist people who are unhoused or mentally ill. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep reading for more on the housing crisis.

Federal Workers Protest Cuts To Veterans’ Health Care, More: Federal workers and their allies rallied Sunday in San Francisco against President Donald Trump’s move to gut government functions, calling it a “power grab” that affects crucial services such as veterans’ health care. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more Trump administration news.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.