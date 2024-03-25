Bay Area Mental Health Workers Overwhelmed: Across the Bay Area, overwhelmed mental health workers are reaching a breaking point. In addition to serving on the front lines of a national crisis, many are also struggling to manage the costs of living in one of the country’s most unforgiving housing markets. After propping up an already strained system of care during the pandemic, some are leaving the field altogether. Read more from the East Bay Times.

Why Are Death Rates So High Amongst California's Incarcerated? People are dying in custody at record rates across California. They’re dying in big jails and small jails, in red counties and blue counties, in rural holding cells and downtown mega-complexes. They’re dying from suicide, drug overdoses and the catch-all term natural causes. The number of jail deaths is up even though the number of people in jail is down. Read more from CalMatters.

