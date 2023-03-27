All Californians Now In A 'Low' Covid Area: California has hit another major milestone in its fight against covid-19, with all of the state’s residents now living in areas with a “low” community transmission level for the first time since last fall. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hospitals Want Stronger Action Against Health Insurer: Southern California hospitals and health care officials say L.A. Care, a health insurance plan that serves poor and vulnerable patients in Los Angeles County, is still “putting people at risk” even after it was hit with record fines a year ago for “widespread” failures that left patients suffering. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.