Health Care Settings Won’t Require Masks, Vaccinations As Of April 3: California will drop its mask and vaccination mandates for health care settings next month, the state health department announced Friday. Beginning April 3, health care workers, patients, and visitors will no longer have to wear a mask or be vaccinated to work in facilities that include hospitals and doctors’ offices. The new rules also apply to correctional facilities. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and LA Times.

Judge To Fine California Over Suicide Safeguards At Prisons: A federal judge says she will begin fining California potentially tens of thousands of dollars daily after more than 200 prison inmates killed themselves during eight years in which state corrections officials failed to complete court-ordered suicide prevention measures. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

