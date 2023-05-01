How Wildfires Block Hospital Access: A recent study shows an unexpected danger of the fires: They can shut down, or prevent access to, hospitals and other inpatient facilities. Researchers recently found that half of California’s entire inpatient capacity is less than a mile from a high fire threat zone. Get more details from The Washington Post.

When Patients Question ChatGPT, It May Be More Empathetic Than Docs: A new study led by researchers at UC San Diego explores how artificial intelligence compares to humans in the workaday task of dashing off quick responses to routine medical questions. The results find that ChatGPT's bedside manner may be better than some doctors, but that its expertise can be lacking. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Axios, and The Wall Street Journal .

