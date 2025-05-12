Water Safe To Drink Again After LA Wildfires: Tap water is now safe to drink in areas served by all nine water systems where damage from the firestorms in Altadena and Pacific Palisades had prompted “do not drink” notices, state regulators said Friday. The last water utility with such a notice, the Las Flores Water Co. in Altadena, was cleared Friday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the fires.

California Food Producer Issues Recall Amid Listeria Outbreak: Fresh & Ready Foods, based in San Fernando, has yanked several of its premade food offerings from businesses across California and three other states after federal regulators found a strain of listeria on its equipment linked to an outbreak first identified last year that has sickened at least 10 people. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.