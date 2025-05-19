Suspected Fertility Clinic Bomber May Be Linked To Manifesto With Fringe Views: The car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic appears to have been driven by anti-natalist ideology, or the belief that no one should have children, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident. Investigators are focusing on social media posts made by the suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, including a 30-minute audio recording. The posts and recording are still being verified. Read more from NBC News.

Also —

‘He Just Changed,' Says Father Of Bombing Suspect: Richard Bartkus, who hasn’t spoken to his son in more than a decade, gave an emotional interview to CBS News Los Angeles where he described how he remembered him as someone who always “tried to help people.” He said he never saw anything to suggest his son would one day become a suspect in a terrorist attack. Read more from The Daily Beast.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.