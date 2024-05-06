Opioid Settlement Deal Has A Curious Twist: California announced a tentative settlement Friday with a pharmaceutical company over its alleged role in the opioid crisis — the same company Gov. Gavin Newsom is partnering with to produce lower-cost opioid overdose reversal drugs. That means the state could hand any funds it receives from the settlement right back to the company. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and CalMatters.

Medical Center In Mariposa Fires New CEO: The John C. Fremont Healthcare District board unanimously voted to fire Michael Zimmerman as CEO of the district on April 24 in a closed session meeting. Zimmerman began the job Dec. 21 after several interim leaders came and went. Read more from the Mariposa Gazette and Becker's Hospital Review.

