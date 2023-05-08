California Moves Forward On Reparations For Slavery: California’s reparations task force voted Saturday to approve recommendations on how the state may compensate and apologize to Black residents for generations of harm caused by discriminatory policies. Read more from AP and the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom Slams Republicans After Another Mass Shooting: After a gunman opened fire Saturday at a mall near Dallas, Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to call out Republicans who he believes have stood idly by as lives continue be lost at the hands of armed gunmen. “This is freedom?? To be shot at a mall?" He wrote. Read more from KTLA. Keep scrolling for more on the gun violence epidemic.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.