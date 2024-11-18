The state Office of Health Care Affordability has set a goal for insurers to direct 15% of their spending to primary care by 2034, part of a push to expand preventive care services. Health plans say it’s unclear how the policy will mesh with the state’s overarching goal to slow spending growth. (Vanessa G. Sánchez, 11/18)

At Least 5 More People Infected With Avian Flu In California: Health officials have announced five more human cases of bird flu infection in California, as well as another presumptive case that is awaiting confirmation from the CDC. All of the infections occurred among dairy workers. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Los Angeles Times: Dozens Sickened, 1 Dead After Eating Carrots Contaminated With E. Coli An outbreak of E. coli has infected dozens of people who ate bagged organic carrots, and one person died from the infection. Altogether, 39 people were infected and 15 were hospitalized in 18 states after eating organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday. Grimmway Farms, based in Bakersfield, has recalled the carrots. (Bussewitz, 11/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Grower Recalls Carrots After Reported E. Coli Outbreak Grimmway Farms of Bakersfield has issued a nationwide recall of organic whole and baby carrots that may have been contaminated with E. coli. The carrots were no longer available in grocery stores as of Saturday but may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, the company said. (Hernandez, 11/17)

The New York Times: ChatGPT Defeated Doctors At Diagnosing Illness Dr. Adam Rodman, an expert in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, confidently expected that chatbots built to use artificial intelligence would help doctors diagnose illnesses. He was wrong. Instead, in a study Dr. Rodman helped design, doctors who were given ChatGPT-4 along with conventional resources did only slightly better than doctors who did not have access to the bot. And, to the researchers’ surprise, ChatGPT alone outperformed the doctors. “I was shocked,” Dr. Rodman said. (Kolata, 11/17)

Becker's Hospital Review: Cedars-Sinai COO Reflects On Healthcare Tech Failures Allen Voskanian, MD, chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, shared his perspective on the future of healthcare technology after attending Becker's Healthcare CEO/CFO Roundtable. Dr. Voskanian emphasized that the future of healthcare lies in solving "real" problems that benefit both patients and clinicians. He argued that successful innovations must integrate seamlessly into the healthcare ecosystem, reducing inefficiencies, administrative burdens, and access gaps. He also added that technologies that increase costs, create barriers, or fail to address critical pain points are unlikely to succeed. (Diaz, 11/15)

Fresno Bee: How Safe Is Your Hospital? Only 1 Fresno City Hospital Earns 'A' In National Report Care Only one hospital in the city of Fresno got a top grade for patient safety in a nationwide report card. (Montalvo, 11/16)

Becker's Hospital Review: Dignity California Hospital Nurses To See 22% Wage Increase: 4 Notes Nurses and licensed professionals at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., voted Nov. 7 to ratify a new labor contract that includes wage increases. ... Registered nurses and licensed medical professionals will see wage increases of at least 22%, according to a Nov. 7 statement from SEIU Local 121RN shared with Becker's. (Kuchno, 11/15)

Becker's Hospital Review: Ex-California Hospital CEO Sentenced In Corruption Case Tulare (Calif.) County Superior Court on Nov. 14 sentenced a former hospital CEO for public corruption crimes related to his time at Healthcare Conglomerate Associates. Yorai "Benny" Benzeevi, MD, former CEO of HCCA, was sentenced to $2.4 million in restitution, which must be paid to Tulare Local Healthcare District ($2 million) and Lone Pine, Calif.-based Southern Inyo Healthcare District ($400,000). (Condon, 11/15)

The Washington Post: Easing EMS Access To Blood Could Save 10,000 U.S. Lives, Surgeons Say Up to 10,000 lives could be saved each year by improving access to blood in the field, a group of surgeons said in a news conference last month. The event, which took place at an American College of Surgeons clinical conference in San Francisco, emphasized how faster access to blood could improve survival during emergencies. (Blakemore, 11/16)

Modern Healthcare: Eli Lilly Sues HHS, HRSA Over 340B Drug Program Eli Lilly sued the federal government as the pharmaceutical manufacturer tries to limit the discounts it provides to hospitals. The company on Thursday sued the Health and Human Services Department and its subagency the Health Resources and Services Administration, claiming the government cannot dictate how it distributes 340 drug discounts. Under the 340B program, drugmakers must sell discounted outpatient drugs to hospitals and clinics that treat many low-income patients to stay enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid. (Kacik, 11/15)

Modern Healthcare: PBM Bill May Pass Congress As Part Of Telehealth Extension Congress has tried for much of the last two years to pass legislation to rein in pharmacy benefit managers, only to have negotiations fall just short. With lawmakers back for a post-election lame duck session, analysts see one last chance — but also a likelihood the effort may wait until Republicans take control of Capitol Hill next year. (McAuliff, 11/15)

Axios: COVID-Era Telehealth Prescribing Extended Again The Drug Enforcement Administration and Health and Human Services ended an impasse over the virtual prescribing of controlled substances that threatened access to drugs like Adderall by extending pandemic-era flexibilities through the end of 2025. Keeping the status quo leaves the question of whether to make controlled substances available without an in-person doctor's visit for the Trump administration to decide. (Bettelheim and Goldman, 11/18)

CBS News: Dr. Deborah Birx Says She Is "Excited" For Data-Driven Discussions In RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearings Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday she is "excited" for the data on key health issues that will surface in Senate confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's controversial pick for Health and Human secretary who has spread false information on vaccines and autism. "I'm actually excited that in a Senate hearing he would bring forward his data and the questions that come from the senators would bring forth their data," Birx said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. (Maguire, 11/17)

Bloomberg: Caroline Kennedy Calls Cousin RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Views Dangerous US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy described her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on vaccinations as “dangerous,” the latest public rebuke by a senior member of the storied family against the man Donald Trump has tapped for a key Cabinet post. Ambassador Kennedy said Monday that her uncle, the late Senator Ted Kennedy, had spent 50 years “fighting for affordable health care” in the US Senate. “It’s something that our whole family is so proud of,” she said. “I would say that our family is united in terms of our support for the public health sector and infrastructure, and has the greatest admiration for the medical profession in our country, and Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views,” she added. (Westcott, 11/17)

Stat: At HHS, RFK Jr. Could Strip Vaccine Manufacturers Of Legal Protection Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, has criticized laws that provide companies that make vaccines with protections from lawsuits. If he takes office, he has broad power to strip those protections, experts told STAT. Most routine vaccines have had protections from lawsuits for nearly 40 years, and vaccines developed to address emergencies have enjoyed protections for 20. For the most part, the programs have been uncontroversial. (Zhang, 11/15)

The Washington Post: Global Health Experts Sound Alarm Over RFK Jr., Citing Samoa Outbreak Health officials around the world are alarmed over the likely impact of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a longtime vaccine skeptic who was tapped for the health secretary role this week — on global health. Experts from Samoa have been particularly vocal in sounding the alarm, citing the destructive impact of Kennedy’s rhetoric on the tiny Polynesian island nation. Warning that Kennedy will empower the global anti-vaccine movement and may advocate for reduced funding for international agencies, Aiono Prof Alec Ekeroma, the director general of health for Samoa’s Health Ministry told The Washington Post that Kennedy “will be directly responsible for killing thousands of children around the world by allowing preventable infectious diseases to run rampant.” (Westfall and Sun, 11/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: Experts Say RFK Jr. Can’t Easily Halt Kids’ Vaccinations In California Vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced Thursday by President-elect Donald Trump, sent waves of trepidation throughout public health experts in California — where years of advocacy by doctors have led to some of the strongest childhood vaccination laws in the country. Known for promoting the discredited link between autism and childhood vaccines, Kennedy could be in the position to push for radically different public health policies — whether by backing executive orders, installing political appointees whose decisions weaken access and funding for vaccines, or undermining public trust in vaccination. (Ho, 11/15)

The last time Donald Trump was president, his health care policies chipped away at the Affordable Care Act and helped eliminate federal abortion rights, leaving states to fill the gaps. In his second term, experts predict Trump’s agenda to be similar and warn that health care will get more expensive and harder to access for millions of people. Congressional Republicans, newly empowered by Trump’s victory and the Senate moving to GOP control, have made it clear that they intend to try to implement long-standing conservative goals that include decreasing government spending on health care and further dismantling abortion rights, which are currently protected in about half of the country, including California. (Hwang, 11/18)

Modern Healthcare: How RFK Jr.'s HHS Might Run Medicare And Medicaid

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a famous name and infamous views on vaccines, COVID-19 and other health issues. But the would-be Health and Human Services secretary is a virtual stranger to the healthcare sector. The former independent presidential candidate is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead a department that regulates every aspect of healthcare and distributes more than $1 trillion a year in payments to providers and health insurance companies. Yet Kennedy's views on Medicare, Medicaid, the health insurance exchanges and other crucial programs are mostly unknown. (Turner and McAuliff, 11/15)

Roll Call: Future Of Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Murky Under Trump

The future of one of President Joe Biden’s key domestic policy achievements — getting Medicare to negotiate drug prices — could either become part of the Biden administration’s legacy, get rolled back by the incoming Congress or be weakened by President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has remained relatively mum about the drug pricing provisions of the 2022 reconciliation bill and its future appears even murkier now that Republicans will control both the House and Senate. (DeGroot and Hellmann, 11/15)

The New York Times: RFK Jr.'s Vow To Take On Big Food Could Face Resistance

Boxes of brightly colored breakfast cereals, vivid orange Doritos and dazzling blue M&Ms may find themselves under attack in the new Trump administration. In excoriating such grocery store staples and their mysterious ingredients, Robert F. Kennedy tapped into a zeitgeist of widening appeal for healthy foods to curb obesity and disease that helped propel President-elect Donald J. Trump to select him to oversee the country’s vast health agency. (Jewett and Creswell, 11/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: Dentists In Fluoride-Free Davis Worry About The Trend Spreading

With President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services, many Americans are wondering whether they’re in for a future without fluoridated water. Kennedy, who has widely spread falsehoods about vaccines causing autism and other false medical claims, has vowed that the Trump administration will “advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water” as soon as the 47th presidency begins. One place in the country that can offer a glimpse of the fluoride-free life sits just outside the Bay Area: Davis. (Burke, 11/18)