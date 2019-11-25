Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

Check Labels, Toss Products: Dangerous E-Coli Reported In Romaine Lettuce Harvested From Salinas, Calif.: A total of 40 people in 16 states have fallen ill due to an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and US Food and Drug Administration. The agencies warn consumers, retailers and restaurants not to purchase or sell romaine lettuce harvested in Salinas, California, about 59 miles south of San Jose. The warning includes all types of romaine lettuce, according to a CDC tweet. Most romaine lettuce products are now labeled with a harvest location showing where they were grown. Officials said to throw out lettuce if it doesn’t have a label specifying where it’s from. Read more from Amir Vera of CNN and Lena Sun of The Washington Post.

San Francisco General Hospital Workers Say They’re Reaching A Breaking Point If More Staffers Aren’t Hired: San Francisco General Hospital’s residents and interns say they are working 80 to 100 hour weeks as they care for the city’s most vulnerable: the homeless, the mentally ill, the drug addicted. “We’re seeing sicker and sicker patients as the situation on the streets gets worse,” said Dani Baurer, a resident in the hospital’s Family Medicine Department. “We are exhausted. We are overworked. And when we suffer, our patients suffer.” The hospital says it is working to add new funding to hire more attending and advanced practice nurses, and ramping up efforts to fill vacant social worker positions. There is no clear timeline for these changes. Read more from Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In This California Town, People Live Longer and Healthier Than Most Other Places In The World: Loma Linda, California is one of the five original blue zones, regions in the world where people live longest and are the healthiest. In fact, the people in this community tend to live eight to 10 years longer than the average American. Experts say that's because Loma Linda has one of the highest concentrations of Seventh-day Adventists in the world. The religion mandates a healthy lifestyle and a life of service to the church and community, which contributes to their longevity. Other key factors to longevity: Only 1% of the Seventh-day Adventist community in the study smokes. Little to no alcohol is consumed. Daily exercise out in the fresh air of nature is the norm. The church advocates a life of service, so dedication to volunteering, humanitarian and mission work is typical, which contributes to a sense of community. Read more from Sandee LaMotte of CNN.

