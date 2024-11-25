Raw Milk Found In Retail Store Tests Positive For Bird Flu In California: Avian influenza has been detected in raw milk produced by Raw Farm LLC of Fresno County, which sells its products at dozens of Bay Area grocery stores. Traces of the infectious virus were found in a sample of raw milk bought at an unidentified retail outlet. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, and Orange County Register.

Palomar Health Might Be In Financial Trouble: Palomar Health, inland North County’s largest medical provider, is showing significant signs of financial distress. Palomar has notified bondholders that its financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 “are not yet available,” and Palomar’s monthly finance committee meetings appear to have been consistently canceled or rescheduled since April. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

