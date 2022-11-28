Cal State San Marcos Issues Tuberculosis Warning: Cal State San Marcos students and staff are being warned to look for symptoms of tuberculosis infection after someone on campus tested positive for the disease. According to the county health department, anyone on campus from Aug. 30 through Nov. 8 could potentially have been exposed. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

There Have Been 500 Accidental Overdoses In SF This Year: The death toll from known accidental overdoses in San Francisco surpassed 500 last week as the city struggles to confront a fentanyl-fueled drug crisis that has killed thousands over the past five years. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.